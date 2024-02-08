Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,998.20
    +3.14 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,714.36
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,795.40
    +38.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.74
    +28.38 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.44
    +2.58 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.40
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.31 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1700
    +0.0600 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3350
    +1.2930 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,480.05
    +1,357.54 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.48
    -33.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,863.28
    +743.36 (+2.06%)
     

75% of S&P 500 companies beat Q4 earnings estimates: FactSet

1
Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

According to data from FactSet, 75% of S&P 500 (^GSPC) companies that have reported quarterly results have beat EPS estimates for fourth-quarter 2023. Yahoo Finance anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman survey the biggest drivers and weaknesses seen in stocks as earnings continue to roll out and the S&P tows an all-time high of 5,000.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement