75% of S&P 500 companies beat Q4 earnings estimates: FactSet

According to data from FactSet, 75% of S&P 500 (^GSPC) companies that have reported quarterly results have beat EPS estimates for fourth-quarter 2023. Yahoo Finance anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman survey the biggest drivers and weaknesses seen in stocks as earnings continue to roll out and the S&P tows an all-time high of 5,000.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.