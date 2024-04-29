Aaron David Miller on Israel, Hamas, College Protests

Aaron David Miller, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace, breaks down why he states a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is not likely at this moment, and that it is the Biden Administration who feels the urgency for a ceasefire. He also talks about what Hamas would want in exchange for releasing the hostages if they accept the truce offered by Israel, and shares his views on the ongoing protests happening across the United States. Aaron David Miller speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

