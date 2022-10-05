What Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run ball could be worth
Sports reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to speculate how the New York Yankee Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball could go for in sports memorabilia markets.
Sports reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to speculate how the New York Yankee Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball could go for in sports memorabilia markets.
Seattle Mariners President Catie Griggs sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss engaging fans during the team's first playoff appearance in 21 years, the Savannah Bananas, and the team's stadium partnerships with Amazon.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made baseball history during a game on Tuesday, October 4, in Arlington, Texas.Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season in a game against the Texas Rangers, beating Roger Maris’s American League record set in 1961.This footage, filmed by Eric Christen shows fans in the stands erupting in cheers after Judge’s bat, as his teammates gathered at home plate to meet him, offering hugs one after another. Credit: Eric Christen via Storyful
Pickleball is being called America’s fastest-growing sport and sponsors, high-profile investors and developers are quickly jumping on board. The Professional Pickleball Association already has the Valley on its tour schedule. Now it is picking up a major Phoenix sponsor.
As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.
Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses The Yankees' Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run, receiving congratulations from President Biden and former President Clinton.
The GT LM has a badge on the dashboard made from the ground down engine crankshaft of a 2016 Ford GT Le Mans race car.
Loretta Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. The iconic "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died at age 90 on Oct. 4, 2022.
On the debut of Chris Cuomo’s new primetime NewsNation show, simply named Cuomo, the former CNN host began by alluding to his exit from his former network amid multiple scandals, and his time away from the news business. “I’ve been humbled by what happened, and I’m also hungry to do better in a way that I’ve never been before,” Cuomo said. “So this show is going to be different than what I’ve done in the past because I’m different, and I’ve spent a lot of time looking and listening on the sidelines.” Cuomo made multiple references in his monologue to “the game” that is constantly being played in American politics and the role the media plays. “It’s obvious to me that we need people in my position to do more,” Cuomo said, “to not just play or even referee the game that is plaguing our politics and society. That means exposing the game. Show when it’s played. Show how it’s being played.” As an example of the game Cuomo spoke of, he pointed to the messaging the right and left use on immigration to demonize the other side. “Why is all the focus on the migrants? The game,” Cuomo said. “It allows the left to show that the right has no heart, and for the right to show that the left has no head for law and order. Again, the problem works better for them than finding a solution. That is the game, and we have to change the game.”
The streaker who was leveled by Wagner on Monday night filed a police report against the #Rams linebacker
The husband of another sports reporter grabbed Judge's 61st home run ball. What are the odds?
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday to finally surpass the legendary Roger Maris's long-standing American League record.
Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio. Te’o is known for his standout college football career. He was one of the most sought after […]
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemed like a match made in heaven: The most celebrated quarterback of all time with a supermodel as his biggest cheerleader. However, if reports are to be believed, Brady's first love will always be football—and it may have gotten in the way of his ...
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Takeaways from the Packers' 27-24 win over the Patriots in Week 4.
A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting in the lower deck in left field at Globe Life Field when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction against the Texas Rangers. Braylon, a good-fielding middle infielder, reached to his left in front of his mom and made the catch on Peraza's first big league homer, four rows beyond the wall.
Aaron Judge breaks the AL single-season home run record with his 62nd homer, plus the Braves win the NL East on this edition of FastCast
CBS2's Dick Brennan was with Yankees fans in Midtown when Aaron Judge hit his record-breaking 62nd home run.
Plus, what he made when he moved from New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Offering up 3 solutions to help start fixing the Lions defense