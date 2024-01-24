Abbott sales soar in flat Q4 earnings

Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) fourth-quarter sales are being driven by the success of its medical device segment while meeting earnings expectations. Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani comments on Abbott's performance through 2023 health trends — such as GLP-1 weight loss drugs — and its business strategies moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.