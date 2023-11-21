Abercrombie & Fitch CEO: Lessons from COVID are 'paying off'

In its third-quarter report, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported a revenue of $1.06 billion, up 20% over the same period last year. Shares of the company are up over 211% year-to-date. Part of the company's spectacular returns may be due to younger generations' love of 2000's fashion, but is there more to the story?

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz joins Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the secret behind the retailer's success and how the company has evolved over the years to produce such a fantastic quarter during a tumultuous time for retailers.

"This lesson that we learned from COVID about keeping our inventories lean, is really, really paying off. Our inventories are clean, they are a result of testing and learning, and the supply chain being back on target and being able to be fluid, is a really big win for us," Horowitz names a key takeaway for unlocking recent success. "We've built a muscle into our sourcing and into our logistics team that's really helping us drive the business."

