Abrams: it’s ‘disingenuous’ for a CEO to avoid commenting on politics
‘Level up’ co-author, Stacey Abrams, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the intersection of business and politics.
‘Level up’ co-author, Stacey Abrams, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the intersection of business and politics.
Yahoo Finance Contributor and Brown Ambition Podcast Co-host Mandi Woodruff-Santos joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the top lessons from Stacey Abrams's new book.
(Bloomberg) -- Crop futures extended a surge, with wheat hitting a fresh nine-year high and palm oil jumping to a record, as traders weighed growing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeFirst Ever Recording of Dying Brain May She
GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations human rights expert on Myanmar on Tuesday said Russia and China were providing the junta with fighter jets being used against civilians, and urged the U.N. Security Council to halt the flow of weapons enabling atrocities. Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. congressman serving in the independent post, released a report that also named Serbia as one of three countries supplying arms to the Myanmar military since it seized power last year, with "full knowledge that they would be used to attack civilians".
(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied to lead gains in developed-market bonds as rising geopolitical risks overshadowed concerns about aggressive U.S. rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeFirst Ever Recording of Dying Brain May Shed Light on Our F
(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeFirst Ever Rec
The family's new reality series, simply titled "The Kardashians," premieres April 14.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJohn Kasich is the straight-talking, stone-faced ex-governor of Ohio (and presidential candidate) known for breaking with the GOP to denounce Donald Trump. Jordan Klepper is a sarcastic, fresh-faced comic known for his tense stand-offs with conspiracy theorists and MAGA cultists on The Daily Show. On paper, they seem the strangest of bedfellows, but the 69-year-old conservative and 42-year-old lefty have a lot more in common than you
Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working.
We reflect on first-round running back selection Greg Hill's tenure with the #Chiefs. | from @EdEastonJr
Letters to the Editor
(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest level in more than a year as tensions around Ukraine intensified, boosting demand for the haven asset.Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeFirst Ever Recording of Dying Brain May Shed Light on Our Final Moments
Matt Salmon, a Republican candidate for governor, who used to be a solid but rational conservative, has drowned his common sense in the Kari Lake.
(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. discussed raising at least $1 billion for Lazada before calling off negotiations with potential investors when talks bogged down over the Southeast Asian online mall’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million H
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, citing the need to “demilitarize” the country and accusing the U.S. of crossing Russia’s “red line” by expanding NATO. Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Love
Psaki reiterated that penalizing Russia is about standing up for our principles, not will be painless for Americans.
President Biden has lost popular support in one of the most solidly blue states in the United States.
Here is where we reach the crux of the biggest problem facing society today, an unwillingness to honor the humanity in others, writes one reader.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted progress by government and private industry to boost American production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and other renewable energy products, but stressed that new mines must benefit host communities and not damage the environment. Washington has grown increasingly concerned that low U.S. production of minerals essential for the construction of future technologies could leave it beholden to China and other nations that have heavily invested in mining. That has sparked a range of attempts by Biden, as well as his predecessors, to boost U.S. output of lithium, rare earths and other strategic minerals while balancing opposition from environmental and indigenous groups.
The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.
"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view," Wendy Williams' rep Howard Bragman said