Activision Blizzard CEO set to resign Dec. 29

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will officially depart the video game giant on December 29th, marking the end of more than a 30-year tenure leading the Call of Duty and Candy Crush publisher. His exit comes on the heels of Microsoft (MSFT) completing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision.

Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley analyzes the transition, diving into the future of leadership at Activision post Kotick's resignation.

