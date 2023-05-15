Activision Blizzard, Microsoft $75 Billion Deal Approved by EU Regulators

TipRanks

If you’re going to be forever known for one thing, being the ‘man who broke the Bank of England’ is a description many would sign up for. That is how George Soros is regularly introduced, and the story involves how he bet against the British Pound in 1992 and pocketed $1 billion from the trade in a single day. Of course, Soros’ legendary reputation does not rest solely on that headline-grabbing act, and the billionaire investor has had a decades-long career of almost unmatched investing success.