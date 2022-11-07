Activision-Blizzard stock remains steady on Q3 earnings beat
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Activision-Blizzard's third-quarter earnings results.
"We continue to expect that our (takeover) transaction will close in Microsoft's current fiscal year ending June 2023," said CEO Bobby Kotick.
Ireland has a strong pipeline of investments from foreign-owned multinationals and expects many positive announcements in the coming months, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday, looking to ease fears around tech-sector jobs cuts. Ireland is hugely reliant on multinationals that employ over 275,000 people, or one in nine workers, and pay a large chunk of the country's income and corporate taxes. However, digital payments firm Stripe and Twitter, both of whom employ around 500 in Ireland, announced layoffs last week and the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc plans to begin large-scale layoffs this week.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.
Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report on the U.S. Department of Justice’s second-largest financial seizure to date.
Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 16.2% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain came after the company announced its third-quarter results and revealed plans for two acquisitions. Viatris reported Q3 revenue of $4.08 billion.
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade. In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. In its guidance back in August, management indicated it would try to stem its losses, saying, "In our efforts to adapt to increasing macro uncertainties, we are proactively shifting our strategies to further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."