Adam Neumann bids $500 mln to buy back WeWork

STORY: Adam Neumann is trying to buy back WeWork.

He founded the office sharing firm, and turned it into America’s most valuable startup.

But he was forced out in 2019 amid financial turmoil and accusations of eccentric behavior.

Now a Reuters source says Neumann has bid over $500 million to buy it back, after it filed for bankruptcy in November.

The offer is a fraction of the $47 billion value once put on the company.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Neumann was financing the move.

Last month, his lawyers sent a letter to WeWork saying he was exploring a bid.

That was said to be backed by prominent investors including Daniel Loeb, founder of the Third Point hedge fund.

However, the fund later denied making any commitments.

WeWork would only say it regularly received expressions of interest, and was focused on its restructuring efforts.

The company scrapped a planned IPO back in 2019 amid questions over its valuation and governance.

It went on to rack up losses as the global health crisis saw more people work from home.

That sparked a plunge in demand for office space.