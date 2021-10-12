Have ADHD? This may be the career path for you
Johan Wiklund, Professor of entrepreneurship at Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, joins ‘A Time for Change’ to discuss why so many people with ADHD thrive as entrepreneurs. He also discusses his own ADHD diagnosis, and his plans to adapt a business school course for students to better serve students with ADHD.