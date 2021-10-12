Have ADHD? This may be the career path for you

CNW Group

Mi'kmaw Economic Benefits Office (MEBO), Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey (MK) and Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), along with IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced they are partnering to deliver the Unama'ki P-TECH School Model (Pathways in Technology, Early College High School) to the Indigenous youth in Nova Scotia. This event will mark the opening of the first ever Mik'maw P-TECH school. The school program will be based in Eskasoni with the first cohort of students being from three Unama'ki communities.