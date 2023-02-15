Adidas could lose up to $750 million this year from a Yeezy write-off
The ongoing fallout from Adidas' decision to end its deal with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, could see the company report a loss of nearly $750 million this year.
The owner of BAYC #1626 burned the NFT, to symbolically shift its existence to Bitcoin. But Yuga Labs says it’s an illegitimate Ape.
A handful of ads fumbled their chance to charm one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, marketing experts say.
Weeks after the conclusion of World Cup tournament, speculation is growing that a group of investors from host country Qatar may buy one of the most successful soccer teams on earth. Qatari investors are seeking to buy soccer team Manchester United, according to recent reports. The bid, which may be made as early as this week, would be valued at several billion dollars and make Manchester United one of the highest valued teams in the sport.
Adidas cut ties with Ye last October because of his antisemitic remarks and still struggles with what to do with its unsold pile of Yeezys.
January's Consumer Price Index comes in slightly higher than expected, and Super Bowl viewership comes in stronger than last year, but Rihanna was the real star of the show.
The White House shifts into the Twilight Zone in addressing the recent spate of unidentified flying objects.
(Bloomberg) -- Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand founded by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, is exploring options including the sale of a minority stake after fielding interest, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the U
As preparations for King Charles’s coronation step up, speculation is building as to what music is likely to feature at the star-studded Coronation Concert that will take place at Windsor Castle the day after he is crowned. With the ceremony expected to be heavy on music by British composers, one hopes Royal planners will avoid any temptation to include a rendition of “Rule, Britannia!”, and not because it offends the woke brigade with its association to the days of empire. No. My objection is o
Auto ads, usually among the most popular during the Super Bowl, were mostly absent this year in another sign of reduced spending by automakers grappling with a tough economy and shrinking consumer wallets. Data from research firm Edo showed that Warner Bros Discovery's 45-second "The Flash" trailer with two Batmans - Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck - was 24 times more effective than the median Super Bowl LVII ad.
The traditional auto industry spends billions each year on marketing. Tesla spends nothing. Elon Musk's company doesn't have to thanks to ads from others that miss the point.
Score big Presidents Day discounts on everything you need by shopping today's best Walmart deals on Apple, Eufy, Xbox and more.
Ads with canine co-stars pulled emotional weight in a Super Bowl filled with famous faces, alcohol brands and entreaties to explore Christianity, according to consumer surveys.
Get ready for a fight over control of private litigation arising from the megabillion-dollar collapse of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX – and the legal fees that go with it. Plaintiffs' lawyers have filed at least 11 class action complaints in federal courts in California and Florida on behalf of allegedly defrauded FTX customers. The suits overlap, but they name a variety of different defendants and espouse several different legal theories.
Shop beauty looks on the New York Fashion Week runways, including the slicked-back Olaplex bun at Jason Wu and the bold M.A.C. eyeshadow at Prabal Gurung.
The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.
The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f
A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing
Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.
Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.