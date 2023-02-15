U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.25
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,048.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,576.50
    -54.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.50
    -9.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.28
    -0.78 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -20.60 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.39 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -1.15 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0096 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3200
    +0.2500 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,236.08
    +422.69 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.29
    +13.87 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.56
    -0.29 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Adidas could lose up to $750 million this year from a Yeezy write-off

The ongoing fallout from Adidas' decision to end its deal with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, could see the company report a loss of nearly $750 million this year.

