ADM stock tumbles following SEC accounting probe

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) are plunging as the company slashes its earning outlooks amid an investigation into its Nutrition segment's accounting.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith weigh in on the ongoing challenges ADM and its stock face while CFO Vikram Luthar has been placed on administrative leave through this Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim