Adobe predicts record $12B in Cyber Monday sales

Angel Smith and Seana Smith

Adobe (ADBE) projects Cyber Monday online spending to top $12 billion, making it the biggest US e-commerce shopping day ever. Shoppers have already dropped $10.3 billion on Cyber Weekend sales, up nearly 8% year-over-year.

With widespread discounts and buy now, pay later flexibility, Adobe VP of Growth & Insights Patrick Brown, expects huge demand for electronics and toys as shoppers take advantage of promotions. Brown expects discounting to reach 30% off.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

