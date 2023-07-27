Agco earnings beat estimates, 'it was a blowout quarter,' CEO says

Agriculture equipment company posted second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Agco CEO Eric Hansotia tells Yahoo Finance Live that "we had the best quarter in the history of the company... it was a blowout quarter." Hansotia also explains how the company is investing in engineering to fuel projects he believes will pay off in the future. On the pricing side, Hansotia says the company has done price increases in the past and that he expects to "put a little more into the market, but not at the same high rates," due to inflation coming down.