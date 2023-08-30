AI boom has brought us triple-digit growth: Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported third quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates, thanks in part to AI. Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri sat down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the company's results. Neri says IT is still a "top priority for customers" despite "uncertainty" in the macroeconomic environment. Neri called AI the "star" of the quarter and that demand for his company's AI products has grown "triple digits, no question." "We exit Q3 with the largest ever order book in our HPC and AI segment," Neri tells Yahoo Finance Live. On the company's relationship with Nvidia (NVDA), Neri describes it as "amazing" and that he is "bullish" on what the companies can do together going forward.