AI bot 'Momverse' is writing poems for Mother's Day this year

The Wall Street Journal

YouTube has a new pitch for advertisers: professional football games with a side of internet celebrities. The video-streaming giant is looking to leverage its exclusive rights to the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket franchise—for which it is paying about $2 billion a year—to lure major brands from traditional television when it presents next week at the annual TV upfronts. It will mark the second time that YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Google, addresses advertisers at the upfronts, an annual showcase for the biggest networks and advertisers looking to place bets on new programming.