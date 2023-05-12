U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.08
    -6.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,300.62
    -8.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,284.74
    -43.76 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.85
    -3.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.09
    -0.78 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.60
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4630
    +0.0660 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2450
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7450
    +1.2250 (+0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,732.37
    -265.43 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.29
    -0.78 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,754.62
    +24.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.30
    +261.58 (+0.90%)
     

AI bot 'Momverse' is writing poems for Mother's Day this year

Yahoo Finance

The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the new AI bot from 1800FLOWERS, 'Momverse', writing poems for Mother's Day this year.