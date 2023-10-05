AI could 'unlock creativity' for the workforce, Drift CEO explains

Artificial intelligence is gaining prominence across various industries — like B2B marketing — and the labor force. Drift CEO Scott Ernst joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the incorporation of AI in the workforce, insisting that AI is not about replacing humans, but “enabling the workforce to unlock creativity."

Ernst sees AI as a “net positive” for Drift and the workforce in general while commenting on the future IPO outlook for the marketing technology company.

