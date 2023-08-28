AI data centers use a lot of electricity & water: Can supply keep up?

The rising popularity of AI means there will need to be more data centers. But those data centers require a lot of electricity to run and water to keep cool. Will supply be able to keep up with demand? PuckNews Founding Partner William D. Cohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply issues that may impact AI's growth.

"Many of these data centers, of course, are related to companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT)" and "data centers require huge amounts of electricity," Cohan notes.

"It's not only electricity, it's also water. These data centers use a tremendous amount of water. I think Google said in 2022, it used 5.2 billion gallons of water to cool its data centers. So the combination of huge electrical needs and huge water cooling needs is... growing an acute situation," Cohan says.