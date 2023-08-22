U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

AI-generated art not protected by copyright law, judge rules

Brad Smith and Joseph Santangelo

A U.S. Federal judge has ruled that a piece of AI-generated art can not be protected under copyright law. Yahoo Finance Reporter Alexis Keenan explains the case where computer scientist Stephen Thaler was denied a copyright application he filed for a piece of AI-generated art created by his own software. Keenan notes that the copyright office had previously stated that it's "willing to consider AI-inclusive art but that it cannot be generated wholely by machines" in order to receive copyright protections. The judge's ruling comes becasue the art was only made my the AI algorithm without a human.