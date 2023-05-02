AI is ‘going to be a real benefit to Chegg,’ CEO says

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. tumbled in premarket trading on Tuesday after becoming the latest target of a short call by Hindenburg Research.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Targeted a UK Mansion; Its Next Leader’s Son Now Owns ItJPMorgan Ends First Republic’s Turmoil After FDIC SeizureMorgan Stanley Plans 3,000 More Job Cuts as Dealmaking SlumpsFirst Republic’s Jumbo Mortgages Brought On Bank’s FailureIBM to Pause Hiring for Jobs That AI Could DoShares of Icahn Enterprises, where famed