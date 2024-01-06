AI: Perplexity seeks to cut through 'noise' of web search

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup founded in 2022, continues to raise capital in its latest round of Series B funding. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the capabilities of Perplexity's search-based AI bot.

"We are trying to reimagine the future of search by taking you all from consuming... links to anything you ask on a certain a typical search engine, to directly just getting a clear, personalized answer — cutting through all the noise on the web and saving you a ton of time," Srinivas explains.

JOSH LIPTON: Meanwhile, if you have not heard of the AI startup Perplexity, you could be forgiven as they only launched in 2022. But since then, they have been valued at $520 million, have raised huge amounts in funding so far with some big names backing them, including Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and the semiconductor giant Nvidia. Perplexity announced its latest round of Series B funding yesterday. And their CEO, Aravind Srinivas, joins us now.

Aravind, thank you so much for joining us. And maybe you just start there, Aravind. Maybe for our viewers, explain a little bit about your company, the product, and what the problem you're trying to solve for in search.

ARAVIND SRINIVAS: Thank you for having me here. So Perplexity is a conversational answer engine. By that, it directly answers any question you ask and provides you appropriate references in the form of citations. We are trying to reimagine the future of search by taking you all from consuming 10 blue links to anything you ask on a typical search engine to directly just getting a clear personalized answer, cutting through all the noise on the web, and saving you a ton of time.

JULIE HYMAN: So it's a really intriguing concept, Aravind. And it's one that you're not the only ones working on a version of this, right? So can you explain to us what the difference is between a Perplexity and a Bard, for example, or some of the other generative AI-powered search engines that are being developed right now?

ARAVIND SRINIVAS: Yeah, 100%. So there are a lot of chat bots right now. And you can think about AI chat bots as like three types of use cases. One is these useful content generation kind of chat bots. Like, for example you go to it for writing an essay or writing a piece of code or giving you ideas for baby names and things like that. And then there is the other use case of talking to imaginary characters, personalities.

And then the third use case, which is accurately using information and just giving you accurate answers to questions like factual accuracy-based use cases. So we are focused on the third use case. Bard and ChatGPT are trying to build one chat bot that can do both the first, which is free-form content generation and answering questions together. While we are only focused on factual accuracy and relevance. So almost like a vertical of AI is search, which is huge vertical, because there are so many verticals within search that might make search itself look horizontal. But then from the perspective of an AI chat bot, having a chat bot that only uses web information to answer your questions and nothing else is very focused version of the chat bot. And that's what we are working on.

JOSH LIPTON: And, Aravind, you know, you're going after a giant here, of course, Google, which controls, Aravind, what, 90% of the online search market, big company, deep pockets, smart engineers. And of course, Aravind, they're aware of this AI trend, right? They're building AI products as well. It sounds like a tough fight, Aravind.

ARAVIND SRINIVAS: It may sound like that, but the reality is we-- our strength is their weakness. For example, they are working on a free-form chat bot in the form of a product called Bard. But they are never going to change the core google.com from 10 blue links to something else dramatically. It's not going to happen tomorrow or it's not even going to happen the next month or next six months or a year, because that's $1 trillion market cap built around that particular user interface, where people are bidding on how many times the link got viewed by 1,000 people or how many times a link got clicked.

So that user interface is so hard for them to change, because the whole company's destiny relies on it. And when you are disrupting that user experience and user interface by just giving people the answers and removing the need to actually go and click on links and sift through the content, you're actually playing to their weakness, right? So that's why we think we have an opportunity here as the classic innovator dilemma.

JULIE HYMAN: Aravind, the way you guys operate, you actually-- people who use this right now have to pay a monthly fee, I believe, if I'm not mistaken. And so you have millions of people now that have signed up for this. What's the plan of the company for where you go from here? Is it just a matter of trying to sign up as many people as you can? And how many-- how big do you think that market is? How many people are willing to pay for this service?

ARAVIND SRINIVAS: Just to add a caveat there, you can sign up, create an account, you don't-- or you can even use the product without creating an account. The product is available for free as well. If you want to be a paying user, you get access to more cutting-edge AI and more unlimited uses of our Copilot, as you show here, ask you clarifying questions, and goes much deeper in research.

So a large fraction of the users are free users, and some of them are paying users. And we don't to believe this is the end of our monetization plans. This is the beginning subscriptions. And we think there is a lot going to be a lot more creative ways to monetize this. But the more important thing is to actually grow in usage. And that's why we raised this funding round to like expand our consumer adoption.

JULIE HYMAN: Aravind Srinivas, really fascinating stuff. Let's keep in touch as you guys keep growing. Appreciate it.

ARAVIND SRINIVAS: Thank you so much.