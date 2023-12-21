AI is a 'productivity enhancer not a replacement' of workers: CEO

Generative AI has benefited numerous industries in 2023 through machine learning advancements that automate certain "time-consuming workflows". However, as adoption accelerates, so do concerns around displacing jobs. Troy Pospisil, Founder & CEO of AI firm Ontra, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss balancing productivity gains with labor force impacts.

Pospisil argues that in complex fields like private equity, administrative workloads have become "really cumbersome." Tasks have reached levels nearly "impossible to achieve" with using employees alone, sparking the need for AI. Pospisil stresses that the goal of AI is to be a "productivity enhancer" and not serve as a replacement to a "creative, intelligent" workforce.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.