The new AI risk to watch for in the 2024 election cycle

According to the World Economic Forum Global Risks report, the three of the top global risks include extreme weather, societal/political polarization, and AI generated misinformation & disinformation. In addition, according to a new Moody's report shows the role of AI in presidential elections will be one of the top pressing issues of 2024.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show for The AI Revolution, taking a deep dive into how AI will impact the US Presidential election in 2024 and what Americans need to be on the lookout for.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

BRAD SMITH: A new Moody's report says the role of AI in presidential elections will be one of the most pressing issues of 2024, echoing sentiments that we've heard from several other think tanks. But what is new with AI for these upcoming elections? That's the big question. To help us break it down, we've got Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman to discuss more.

RICK NEWMAN: Hey, guys. So, disinformation in elections is not new. We saw this most prominently in 2016. Then we realized that it's a thing and we were better prepared for it in 2020. So I think what's going to be new in 2024 is just the sophistication of the bogus information now that it's a lot easier to use AI to do fake videos that look like real people, fake audio recordings.

Some of this kind of stuff is already happening. Up in New Hampshire during the primary elections there leading up to them, there was a fake robocall that went out to some voters. It sounded exactly like President Joe Biden, and it encouraged people not to vote. So, people need to be on the lookout for more stuff like this popping up in 2024.

I think the most important thing for people wondering, Could this possibly be true? Is if you see something that comes from a source you're not familiar with, especially on social media, just assume it's probably bogus. I mean, that is probably a safe way to go here. If it's a video that seems incredulous or somehow, be prepared for it. And I think we just need to have in mind that we're going to be continually bombarded with stuff that seems a little too real and be skeptical.

SEANA SMITH: All right, Rick, thank you so much for breaking that down for us.