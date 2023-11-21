AI: What is it about Sam Altman?

Sam Altman's firing as OpenAI CEO by the company's board has handed Microsoft (MSFT) a new opportunity to gain a lead in the AI race — share prices climbed to an all-time high on Monday on news that Altman could be heading to Microsoft next.

Macquerie Lead Software Equity Research Analyst Fred Havemeyer sits down with Yahoo Finance, commenting on what Altman "brings to the table" in a potential move to Microsoft and how prominent a role he has played in the AI space.

"One of the reasons that the engineers and teams at OpenAI appear... so ready, rather, to join him is, from just what we've been hearing the general loyalty that he inspires among the teams he's been building, cultivating, and also pushing in many ways to produce the best technology possible," Havemeyer says.

- The title of your note on this was, if you come at the king, you best not miss. Are we referring to Sam Altman? What is it about this guy, Fred? That is so magical seemingly that nobody wants him to leave, everybody wants him. Is he really so bound up here in the future of AI?

FRED HAVEMEYER: So, I think when considering what Sam Altman brings to the table, it's been a consistent vision towards what the future could be in terms of developing, commercializing generative AI. I think Sam Altman has been shown to just have a very keen business mind, that is able to synthesize-- just very complex technology and topics. And convey it and do the storytelling in a way that makes sense to both investors, as well as those teams that he is building.

And I think the team building part is actually one of the most critical aspects to discuss here. One of the reasons that the engineers and teams at OpenAI appear so well-- so ready rather to join him is from just what we've been hearing, the general loyalty that he inspires among the teams that he's been building and cultivating, and also pushing in many ways to produce the best technology possible.

I think that's been one consistent refrain is that Sam Altman always tends to push those that he's working with to continue that acceleration towards developing something new, disrupting something new, and delivering just category defining products.