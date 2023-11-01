Advertisement
AI at top of agenda for govt. agencies under Biden order

Luke Carberry Mogan

President Biden signed into action a sweeping executive order to promote innovation in artificial intelligence while also seeking to enforce effective regulation on the new tech trend. C3.ai (AI) Chairman and CEO Tom Siebel sits down with Yahoo Finance to discuss the new responsibilities government agencies must take on to better understand AI.

"They are given between 90 days, and in some cases 240 days, to establish a chief AI officer, study the risks and benefits of a.i. to the United States government," Siebel says.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

