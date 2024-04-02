Israel Says Strike That Killed Gaza Aid Workers Was Unintentional

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday she continues to expect the central bank will be able to cut rates this year and noted the June policy meeting might be when the easing kicks off if the data allows it. “If the economy evolves as expected, then in my view it will be appropriate for the [Federal Open Market Committee] to begin reducing the fed funds rate later this year, as inflation continues on its downward path toward 2%, and labor markets and economic growth remain solid,” Mester said in a speech given before a gathering held by the National Association for Business Economics, Cleveland Association for Business Economics, and Team NEO. Mester cautioned that to pave the way for an easing in the stance of monetary policy she needs to see upcoming inflation data meet her forecast of further declines.