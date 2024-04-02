Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    5,205.81
    -37.96 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,170.24
    -396.61 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,240.45
    -156.38 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.04
    -37.80 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.13
    +1.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,297.00
    +39.90 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +1.11 (+4.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3650
    +0.0360 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5720
    -0.0610 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    66,056.82
    -3,434.02 (-4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.09
    -17.53 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,838.91
    +35.82 (+0.09%)
     

Israel Says Strike That Killed Gaza Aid Workers Was Unintentional

58
WSJ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the airstrike that killed aid workers was unintentional, as allies demand an explanation and key humanitarian groups have halted Gaza operations. Photo: Mohammed Saber/Shutterstock

