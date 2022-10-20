Airbnb growth ‘does appear to be moderating,’ analyst says

American City Business Journals
The AC Hotel Downtown Bethesda’s opening in mid-August may have been overshadowed by a host of events this summer, including the opening of Marriott International Inc.’s new headquarters and adjacent flagship hotel less than a half-mile away, but that’s just fine by Chris Raines. Raines is general manager of the the 220-room AC Hotel at 4646 Montgomery Ave., which celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 16, the same day media outlets, including the Washington Business Journal, were touring Marriott’s new corporate home at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. The WBJ caught up with Raines for a tour of his new hotel on Oct. 14.