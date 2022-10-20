Airbnb growth ‘does appear to be moderating,’ analyst says

Reuters

(Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday forecast that fourth-quarter profit would exceed analyst estimates after posting better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, as demand for travel remained resilient despite higher airfare and growing risks of an economic recession. The Texas-based carrier expects adjusted profit between 50 and 70 cents per share for the fourth quarter through December, compared with analysts' estimate for 22 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Total revenue in the fourth quarter is projected to be up 11% to 13% from the same period in 2019, while capacity is estimated to be down 5% to 7%.