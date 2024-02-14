Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,975.65
    +22.48 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,316.98
    +44.23 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,744.76
    +89.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.19
    +28.02 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.64
    +0.77 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.00
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    -0.0170 (-0.39%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2554
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6430
    -0.0880 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,787.81
    +2,942.93 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.76
    +53.48 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

Airbnb indicates moderating demand amid supply growth

1
Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith

Airbnb (ABNB) shares move lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading after indicating moderation in demand in its mixed fourth-quarter earnings results. Yahoo Finance Live discusses the lodging service's most important figures, including bookings and active listings for the quarter.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement