Airbnb indicates moderating demand amid supply growth
Airbnb (ABNB) shares move lower in Wednesday's pre-market trading after indicating moderation in demand in its mixed fourth-quarter earnings results. Yahoo Finance Live discusses the lodging service's most important figures, including bookings and active listings for the quarter.
Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.