Airbnb is listening to user feedback, rolls out new features

Airbnb (ABNB) renters reflected their dissatisfaction through their reviews, and the platform has listened, rolling out a series of updates and improvements to the service in its Winter Release. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sits down with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita from the New York Stock Exchange to talk about the rental service's new features — like guest favorite suggestions — and gauge the strength of travel bookings.

"Not only do I think we have a great foundation, but i think we've made more improvements than probably almost any other company in travel," Chesky states, later saying: "Just to give you a stat, today, prices in North America are down 3% year-over-year on Airbnb. For hotels in North America, [prices are] up approximately 10% year-over-year. So the trend line is good."

