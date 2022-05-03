Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

Motley Fool

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are heading 2.6% lower at 12:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday on no news specific to the movie theater operator, although it's preparing to release its first-quarter earnings report next Monday. Wall Street is expecting AMC to report a loss of $0.63 per share this quarter on revenue of $736 million, well ahead of last year's loss of $1.42 per share on $148 million in revenue, but still substantially below its 2019 totals. With only a few movies that made a mark in the quarter, AMC's results are likely to be stellar in comparison to last year, but not enough to indicate business is healthy.