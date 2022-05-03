U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.48
    +20.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,128.79
    +67.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.86
    +15.94 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.54
    -2.63 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.00
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1630
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,647.36
    -812.22 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.80
    -21.45 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

In this article:
  • UBER
  • ABNB
  • LYFT

Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.

