Airbnb expects Delta variant to impact travel behavior

Bernie McTernan, Needham & Company Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Airbnb's latest quarterly earnings results.

Video Transcript

- Welcome back. I want to dig a little bit deeper into Airbnb's earnings here. The company handily topping expectations in its latest quarter, as you can see, but its guidance for the current quarter might have investors a little spooked. And start with the good news there, reporting near quadrupling of revenue in Q2 as travel bounced back from the lows of the pandemic.

The company also, as you can see, they reported a narrower than expected net loss. But for Q3, Airbnb says it expects the number of nights and experiences booked to fall short of where they were pre-pandemic, back in 2019. For more on how that's impacting the growth story for Airbnb, as shares move between red and green here, let's bring in Bernie McTernan, Needham and Company managing director, joins us right now.

And, Bernie, you seem unfazed here, based on that potential Q3 slowdown. You reiterated your buy rating, upped your price target $6 a share to $200. So what makes this a buying opportunity in your eyes?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Yeah, look, we're willing to take the long term view. I mean, what we did is that we took up our bookings estimate for the year by 10%, our revenue estimate up by 8%, and our EBITDA estimate by almost 40%. So really our two key takeaways from the print is that North America is just still really strong. So if you look sequentially, or verse 2019 levels, North America was up 29%, or 25%, on nights booked.

So certainly good to see demand coming back in their most important territory. But then also supply is coming back, too. This is the first quarter since the pandemic started, where supply actually increased sequentially. And there's two things really driving that, one, supply is following demand. So, on that point, on North America's strength, North America supply was actually up 8% sequentially.

Story continues

So really good to see, and then number two, the company's been investing in efficiency. So they talked about how the onboarding of a host is actually half of the time now than it was prior to some of the efficiencies that they've put in. And they're also advertising, too, the big digital advertising campaign in 2Q to bring hosts back on. So those are really our two key takeaways in terms of the momentum in the story.

Obviously, the warning on July brings up a whole lot of uncertainty. But we heard that earlier in the week, too, and last week from Expedia in booking as well.

- On the particular cost you just highlighted, I mean 175% jump, and Airbnb has said, look, we're trying to expand our platform. We're trying to get more hosts on board here. I mean, is that the only story here, or you think that they're sort of struggling because of the pandemic? How should we read into that 175% jump?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Well, this is a company that's going to be coming out of the pandemic a whole lot more profitable than before. We actually increased our EBITDA estimates. Now we're above $1 billion in EBITDA for 2021. And we're above $2 billion in 2022. Why that's so significant is because the two major pushbacks I get on the stock is one, supply.

And I already talked about the good parts in supply there. But two is on valuation. This is a stock trading at 15 times sales, which is pretty expensive. But we think the stock is on the brink of going through a valuation paradigm shift here, whereas I mentioned before, the over $2 billion of EBITDA we have for 2022, that's at the high end of the street.

But the stock's trading at 40 to 45 times that number. So we think that the stock, as they continue to be, it's going to go through this shift where it's going to look expensive on sale. So all of a sudden that time to reasonableness, where you can put a reasonable multiple on like an NTM EBITDA number's coming a lot closer. And that's how we'll be looking at the stock going forward.

- I wonder how maybe that the idea that that can happen maybe gets dented here in terms of just kind of the weakness that came up for Q3, not because, you know, it's not something dissimilar from what other people are reporting, too. You know, we had the CEO of Booking Holdings on the show, not too long ago, also talking about some Q3 weakness relative to pre-pandemic travel. But just because Airbnb's so new, right?

I mean, maybe investors just don't totally understand that this company is not just kind of a hotel company or competitor, but also the experiences that are added on top of it. I mean, what do you think maybe other analysts might be missing?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Yeah, well, I think a key point here is that travel really changed during the pandemic. It became less urban, it was shorter distances. It was more domestic, and it was longer stays. That really drove consumers to maybe try Airbnb for the first time. And now we're seeing some of those pockets actually come back on the inverse.

So we're seeing cross-border travel start to increase. We start seeing cities start to increase. So I think that some of the strains where they're the only game in town, maybe, during the pandemic, getting consumers to try Airbnb, that's drawing consumers in. We actually did a survey about a month ago, where US consumers said that, on average, as they traveled over the next year, half the people said they were going to stay in a hotel and half said they were going to try an Airbnb.

But if you had stayed an Airbnb before, it was actually half hotels and half Airbnb's. That tells us that really the gating factor for people to stay in an Airbnb is to try it for the first time. And because travel is changing, or changed during the pandemic, we think it did drive people to try it for the first time.

- And Bernie, you know, before we came to you, we were talking about Disney as one of those stocks where you can sort of play the reopening as well as the stay at home trade, on both ends. I mean, couldn't you argue that Airbnb is kind of one of those stocks. On the one hand, the uncertainty around the Delta variant raises concerns about how willing people are to travel.

But then when you look at the most recent quarter, they've highlighted the fact that the longer stays, 28 days or more, is the fastest growing sector. Does it make Airbnb a bit more resilient when you compare it to some of its competitors in the travel space?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Maybe relative to the rest of the travel space. I mean if we go through another massive wave here, and we're still talking about the Delta variant 6 to 12 months from now, it's going to be hard for the stock to work over that time frame, if there's a significant kind of re-shutdown. But unless, if that doesn't be the scene, we're looking at a company that's coming out of the pandemic a whole lot more profitable.

And we think that's really just not understood by investors at this point, to the degree that we think it is.

- Bernie McTernan, Needham and Company managing director. I get to talk to you on this Friday. Have a good weekend.