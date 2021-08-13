U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,630.11
    +3,099.24 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Airbnb expects Delta variant to impact travel behavior

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bernie McTernan, Needham & Company Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Airbnb's latest quarterly earnings results.

Video Transcript

- Welcome back. I want to dig a little bit deeper into Airbnb's earnings here. The company handily topping expectations in its latest quarter, as you can see, but its guidance for the current quarter might have investors a little spooked. And start with the good news there, reporting near quadrupling of revenue in Q2 as travel bounced back from the lows of the pandemic.

The company also, as you can see, they reported a narrower than expected net loss. But for Q3, Airbnb says it expects the number of nights and experiences booked to fall short of where they were pre-pandemic, back in 2019. For more on how that's impacting the growth story for Airbnb, as shares move between red and green here, let's bring in Bernie McTernan, Needham and Company managing director, joins us right now.

And, Bernie, you seem unfazed here, based on that potential Q3 slowdown. You reiterated your buy rating, upped your price target $6 a share to $200. So what makes this a buying opportunity in your eyes?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Yeah, look, we're willing to take the long term view. I mean, what we did is that we took up our bookings estimate for the year by 10%, our revenue estimate up by 8%, and our EBITDA estimate by almost 40%. So really our two key takeaways from the print is that North America is just still really strong. So if you look sequentially, or verse 2019 levels, North America was up 29%, or 25%, on nights booked.

So certainly good to see demand coming back in their most important territory. But then also supply is coming back, too. This is the first quarter since the pandemic started, where supply actually increased sequentially. And there's two things really driving that, one, supply is following demand. So, on that point, on North America's strength, North America supply was actually up 8% sequentially.

So really good to see, and then number two, the company's been investing in efficiency. So they talked about how the onboarding of a host is actually half of the time now than it was prior to some of the efficiencies that they've put in. And they're also advertising, too, the big digital advertising campaign in 2Q to bring hosts back on. So those are really our two key takeaways in terms of the momentum in the story.

Obviously, the warning on July brings up a whole lot of uncertainty. But we heard that earlier in the week, too, and last week from Expedia in booking as well.

- On the particular cost you just highlighted, I mean 175% jump, and Airbnb has said, look, we're trying to expand our platform. We're trying to get more hosts on board here. I mean, is that the only story here, or you think that they're sort of struggling because of the pandemic? How should we read into that 175% jump?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Well, this is a company that's going to be coming out of the pandemic a whole lot more profitable than before. We actually increased our EBITDA estimates. Now we're above $1 billion in EBITDA for 2021. And we're above $2 billion in 2022. Why that's so significant is because the two major pushbacks I get on the stock is one, supply.

And I already talked about the good parts in supply there. But two is on valuation. This is a stock trading at 15 times sales, which is pretty expensive. But we think the stock is on the brink of going through a valuation paradigm shift here, whereas I mentioned before, the over $2 billion of EBITDA we have for 2022, that's at the high end of the street.

But the stock's trading at 40 to 45 times that number. So we think that the stock, as they continue to be, it's going to go through this shift where it's going to look expensive on sale. So all of a sudden that time to reasonableness, where you can put a reasonable multiple on like an NTM EBITDA number's coming a lot closer. And that's how we'll be looking at the stock going forward.

- I wonder how maybe that the idea that that can happen maybe gets dented here in terms of just kind of the weakness that came up for Q3, not because, you know, it's not something dissimilar from what other people are reporting, too. You know, we had the CEO of Booking Holdings on the show, not too long ago, also talking about some Q3 weakness relative to pre-pandemic travel. But just because Airbnb's so new, right?

I mean, maybe investors just don't totally understand that this company is not just kind of a hotel company or competitor, but also the experiences that are added on top of it. I mean, what do you think maybe other analysts might be missing?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Yeah, well, I think a key point here is that travel really changed during the pandemic. It became less urban, it was shorter distances. It was more domestic, and it was longer stays. That really drove consumers to maybe try Airbnb for the first time. And now we're seeing some of those pockets actually come back on the inverse.

So we're seeing cross-border travel start to increase. We start seeing cities start to increase. So I think that some of the strains where they're the only game in town, maybe, during the pandemic, getting consumers to try Airbnb, that's drawing consumers in. We actually did a survey about a month ago, where US consumers said that, on average, as they traveled over the next year, half the people said they were going to stay in a hotel and half said they were going to try an Airbnb.

But if you had stayed an Airbnb before, it was actually half hotels and half Airbnb's. That tells us that really the gating factor for people to stay in an Airbnb is to try it for the first time. And because travel is changing, or changed during the pandemic, we think it did drive people to try it for the first time.

- And Bernie, you know, before we came to you, we were talking about Disney as one of those stocks where you can sort of play the reopening as well as the stay at home trade, on both ends. I mean, couldn't you argue that Airbnb is kind of one of those stocks. On the one hand, the uncertainty around the Delta variant raises concerns about how willing people are to travel.

But then when you look at the most recent quarter, they've highlighted the fact that the longer stays, 28 days or more, is the fastest growing sector. Does it make Airbnb a bit more resilient when you compare it to some of its competitors in the travel space?

BERNIE MCTERNAN: Maybe relative to the rest of the travel space. I mean if we go through another massive wave here, and we're still talking about the Delta variant 6 to 12 months from now, it's going to be hard for the stock to work over that time frame, if there's a significant kind of re-shutdown. But unless, if that doesn't be the scene, we're looking at a company that's coming out of the pandemic a whole lot more profitable.

And we think that's really just not understood by investors at this point, to the degree that we think it is.

- Bernie McTernan, Needham and Company managing director. I get to talk to you on this Friday. Have a good weekend.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Former Rams share heartfelt messages for Isaac Bruce after Hall of Fame induction

    Isaac Bruce was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, and his former teammates had some heartfelt messages for him.

  • LeBlanc hurt, bullpen carries load as Cards edge Pirates 7-6

    Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep. The Cardinals bullpen was pressed into duty after starter Wade LeBlanc exited with left elbow pain.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • NCAA schools leaving ‘gap’ in health rules

    After 22 fatalities, tens of millions in payouts and guideline changes since 2000, experts warn Division I football players still at risk for exertion-related illness, death.

  • Man arrested in deaths of St. Louis mom, daughter, and third victim

    An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a 27-year-old-mother and her 8-year-old daughter and a […] The post Man arrested in deaths of St. Louis mom, daughter, and third victim appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Forget Moderna! 3 lower-volatility stocks for the post-covid recovery

    3 non-pharmaceutical stocks for the post-covid recovery.

  • CDC panel votes to recommend 3rd shot in immune compromised

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest COVID-19 developments.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Florida and Texas account for nearly 40% of new coronavirus hospitalizations

    Florida alone accounts for more coronavirus cases than the 30 states with the lowest infection rates combined, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.

  • Why ContextLogic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) dropped 19.8% on Friday after the e-commerce platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. ContextLogic's revenue fell 6% year over year to $656 million. The downturn was driven by a 32% plunge in ContextLogic's core marketplace revenue.

  • My Plan for Disney Will Surprise You

    The Walt Disney Company reported the firm's fiscal third quarter results on Thursday evening. Disney posted adjusted EPS of $0.80, and GAAP EPS of $0.50. The larger of these two is Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ‘There is political pressure building on the Fed’: Sevens Report Research Founder

    Tom Essaye, Sevens Report Research Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed following the latest economic data and inflation expectations.

  • WHO Expert Says Chinese Officials Pushed Investigators to Reject Lab-Leak Theory

    The lab-leak hypothesis has received renewed attention in recent months after President Biden ordered the U.S. intelligence community to assess the likelihood of a leak in May.

  • Fall Foliage Train Rides Are the Perfect Seasonal Family Activity

    The only thing more magical than forests filled with autumn leaves is seeing them by train. Take a half or full-day trip on the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, a National Historic Landmark coal-fired steam engine. Take in the glorious fall colors of the Catskill Mountains with the Catskill Mountain Railroad, which offers not one, but two fall train adventures.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) jumped on Friday after the provider of real estate services released its second-quarter financial report. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Rocket's stock price was up more than 10%. Rocket's adjusted revenue fell 47% year over year to $2.8 billion.

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • Why AMD Stock Just Lit Up 4%

    Reports of the end of the semiconductor chip shortage may have been greatly exaggerated -- at least, according to one analyst. Remember how earlier this week, Investors Business Daily cited a TrendForce report on the "relatively high levels of DRAM inventory" it was seeing at PC manufacturers, and the impending decline in chip prices in the fourth quarter of this year? Remember how investors panicked, thinking this might mean that the worldwide shortage of microchips might suddenly evaporate in less than six months' time?