Airline earnings: Alaska Air, American fly past estimates, Southwest mixed
Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down airline earnings, including: American Airlines beating Q2 earnings due to a surge in the revitalized travel industry, Southwest Airlines reporting a small quarterly loss but remaining optimistic about the rest of the year, and Alaska Airlines beating on the top and bottom-line estimates.