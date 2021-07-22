Airline earnings: Alaska Air, American fly past estimates, Southwest mixed

Reuters

(Reuters) -U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday posted quarterly profits helped by a bookings rebound and federal aid, and forecast improving revenue trends in the months ahead as more people return to travel. "We are in the midst of an unprecedented recovery," American Chief Executive Doug Parker said on an investor call where the company also outlined plans to pay down about $15 billion of debt by the end of 2025. American, the world's largest airline, said it has not seen any decline in booking related to a recent uptick in COVID-19 infection rates, echoing recent comments by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.