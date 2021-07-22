U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Airline earnings: Alaska Air, American fly past estimates, Southwest mixed

In this article:
Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down airline earnings, including: American Airlines beating Q2 earnings due to a surge in the revitalized travel industry, Southwest Airlines reporting a small quarterly loss but remaining optimistic about the rest of the year, and Alaska Airlines beating on the top and bottom-line estimates.

