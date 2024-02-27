Airline Industry: Lower fares, Boeing scrutiny, China recovery

As Yahoo Finance's Travel Guide for 2024 continues, Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the three key developments in the airline sector.

Boeing (BA) is facing renewed scrutiny over the safety of its 737 Max aircraft after a January incident on an Alaskan Airlines flight. The Federal Aviation Association has described Boeing's safety culture as "inadequate and confusing," coming after the FAA increased oversight of the plane manufacturer.

With spring break approaching, domestic airfares are down 11% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels and 2% year-over-year, according to a Hopper report on spring travel prices.

Finally, air travel in China is expected to rebound in 2024, with analysts predicting it will recover to around 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

