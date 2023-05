Reuters

Amid a modest gain in overall household borrowing levels during the first quarter, the level of those taking on new housing-related debt dropped sharply, the New York Fed said Monday in a report. Overall household debt levels rose by 0.9% to $17.05 trillion during the first three months of the year, the bank said in its latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, noting that overall debt levels are just shy of $3 trillion higher than they were in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic struck. New York Fed researchers view overall debt levels as relatively healthy, with some pockets of nascent concern.