Airlines: 'Costs are going up and fares are going up,' analyst says

Barrons.com

Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.