Airlines are still struggling with COVID staffing shortages

Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith details how airlines are still finding trouble staffing flights and are making cuts to spring flights despite a boost in air travel bookings.

Video Transcript

- Travel demand is booming, but after making massive staff and cutbacks at the beginning of the pandemic, the airlines are having issues handling the influx of travelers. According to data from Cirium, US airlines are scheduled to fly 16% more seats than last summer. The increasing demand is leading to tighter schedules and more overworked pilots and crew. JetBlue and Alaska are both trimming their spring schedules due to staffing limitations after having to cancel hundreds of flights just last weekend.

JetBlue plans to cut back on 8% to 10% of its flights in May, and Alaska will only cut 2% of its flights through June. As airlines ramp up hiring to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels, they're running into roadblocks. Southwest claims that 15% to 20% of new hires aren't showing up on their first day. We'll be keeping track of how the airlines are holding up as travel season peaks.