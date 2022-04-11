U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.53
    -75.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.08
    -413.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.32
    -14.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.04
    -3.22 (-3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.00
    +13.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3540
    +1.0340 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,928.57
    -3,231.67 (-7.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.37
    -52.80 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Airlines are still struggling with COVID staffing shortages

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAL
  • JBLU
  • DAL
  • SAVE
  • UAL
  • LUV
  • ALK

Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith details how airlines are still finding trouble staffing flights and are making cuts to spring flights despite a boost in air travel bookings.

Video Transcript

- Travel demand is booming, but after making massive staff and cutbacks at the beginning of the pandemic, the airlines are having issues handling the influx of travelers. According to data from Cirium, US airlines are scheduled to fly 16% more seats than last summer. The increasing demand is leading to tighter schedules and more overworked pilots and crew. JetBlue and Alaska are both trimming their spring schedules due to staffing limitations after having to cancel hundreds of flights just last weekend.

JetBlue plans to cut back on 8% to 10% of its flights in May, and Alaska will only cut 2% of its flights through June. As airlines ramp up hiring to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels, they're running into roadblocks. Southwest claims that 15% to 20% of new hires aren't showing up on their first day. We'll be keeping track of how the airlines are holding up as travel season peaks.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Cruising Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) rose as much as 3.7% in early trading on Monday, bucking a falling market overall. The reason was falling oil prices, which are down 2.9% as of 11:10 a.

  • Royal Caribbean Offers a New Way to Pay (With a Catch)

    Frequently called "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) companies, these middlemen essentially finance your purchase by collecting payment, usually with interest over anywhere from a few months to a full year. Booking a cruise is generally a large expense for most people and Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise LInes , and Norwegian Cruise Line all offer BNPL through Uplift. Now, Royal Caribbean has another way to pay that some of its customers may want to take advantage of since it won't come with interest charges.

  • This U.S. Airport Was Just Ranked Busiest in the World — Again

    Eight of the top 10 busiest airports are in the United States.

  • 23 Amazing Glamping Spots in California — Including Vintage Airstreams, Tiny Cabins, and Safari Tents

    Stargazing and s'mores without having to sleep on the ground.

  • 5 gorgeous spots to get a beach condo with ocean views for $300K or less (psst: Hawaii isn’t off the table)

    Set high in the hills above the coastline on the West End of Molokai, the fifth- largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, Maunaloa is a quiet, sparsely populated town. Along with long, sweeping views of green fields that dip into the deep blue Pacific Ocean, Maunaloa is home to Papohaku Beach and Kapukahehu Beach, which are renowned for their relative seclusion (as compared to more popular beaches like Waikiki). The average price of a home in Maunaloa is around $350,000, but even less money ($299,000) will buy you this one-bedroom condominium with a lanai (terrace) that looks out over the ocean. Maunaloa also boasts the Big Wind Kite Factory, which has been a staple in the community for 41 years, and some food trucks and casual restaurants, including Moloka’i Burgers and Maka’s Corner.

  • JetBlue to trim summer schedule amid hiring push

    JetBlue Airways confirmed on Sunday it plans to cut its summer schedule in a bid to avert flight disruptions as it works to ramp up hiring. An airline spokesman confirmed an email to staff on Saturday, reported earlier by CNBC, that said JetBlue had "already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer." U.S. airlines are working to aggressively ramp up hiring as they prepare for an expected spike in summer travel demand as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

  • People Are Sharing Their Best Rules For Avoiding The Tourist Traps And Eating Incredibly Well While Traveling

    "If you're traveling on a budget, this is the best place to eat incredibly well for cheap."View Entire Post ›

  • What it's really like to be on holiday in Sri Lanka right now

    In the days leading up to our flight to Sri Lanka, we knew what we were getting ourselves into. We’d read news reports about Sri Lanka’s worsening economic crisis, and were aware of the daily power cuts, soaring inflation and shortages of diesel, cooking gas and other essential supplies. Yet we felt that the pros of visiting and supporting Sri Lanka at this time far outweighed the negatives. We ended up touching down in the midst of a newly declared state of emergency and a social media blackout

  • Passengers have mixed reactions to possibility of lifting mask mandate at Charlotte Douglas

    The airport is one of the few locations where you may see a majority of people wearing masks, but that may change soon.

  • 10 most-booked spots on VRBO for summer 2022 — and what makes them so popular

    For its part, vacation home rental site Vrbo has already seen the spike in bookings: Indeed, it’s research shows that demand for homes this upcoming summer is already up 15% from last year, and over 70% of homes  are already rented for July in popular destinations such as Ocean City, New Jersey and the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Below, we share the top ten most popular destinations currently being booked on Vrbo, along with information on where you can find available rooms. Gulf Shores itself has become an increasingly popular destination in recent years with plenty of opportunity for fishing, as well as a plethora of restaurants that serve locally caught seafood.

  • Heathrow records busiest month since start of pandemic

    Heathrow slipped from the second busiest airport for international travel before COVID to number seven in 2021.

  • Orlando cracks list of world's top 10 busiest airports as U.S. leisure traffic soars

    Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the rankings by passenger traffic published Monday by Airports Council International (ACI), which is based on a preliminary compilation of 2021 global data. While the United States has seen the fastest and strongest recovery in travel, fueled by leisure trips to destinations like Florida, it still trails 2019 traffic levels. With 40.4 million passengers, Florida's Orlando International Airport ranked seventh in 2021, just ahead of China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, and breaking into the top 10 for the first time since data was available in 1991, ACI told Reuters.

  • "The Ultimatum" Filmed in One of the Most Fun Texas Cities

    Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" is a fun social experiment. Well, it's fun for viewers but maybe not quite as fun for the people involved in the show.

  • New Bedford to Nantucket freight service a possibility

    41 North Offshore submitted a proposal to the Steamship Authority for a freight service between Nantucket and New Bedford

  • Uber Doesn’t Want to Be Expedia

    The ride-hailing company isn’t becoming the next Expedia. It just wants people to spend more time on its app—and maybe rack up a little more of your business as a result.

  • How do Florida rents compare to other major cities in the country?

    Other cities have higher rents but Florida has seen the highest increases in annual averages this past year.

  • All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

    Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages

  • What the Callaway Resort & Gardens ownership change will mean for employees, amenities

    Spokeswoman responds to questions about whether new agreement will cause layoffs, vacant job eliminations or venue closings.

  • Genesis Tries a Dealership Model Approaching Customers as 'Invited Guests,' Not Buyers

    All the luxury, white space, and elegance at the newly opened flagship in Lafayette, Louisiana, is about selling cars, but beautifully.

  • You Can Get a Job Running the World's Most Remote Post Office in Antarctica

    Job responsibilities include caring for museum artifacts and counting penguins.