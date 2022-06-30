Al-piloted Sky Cruise plans to fly 5,000 people in a nuclear-powered ‘Flying Hotel’

TheStreet.com

Everything is much more expensive right now because of inflation, so a visit to Disney may not be on your immediate to-do list. For those lucky enough to get a spot on Disney's newest cruise, the Disney Wish, you've likely already shelled out quite a bit to get there, as the prices to climb on board start at $1,751 per person. Disney has been no stranger to pushing the envelope on prices lately, especially with the launch of its notoriously expensive Star Wars hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which costs a total of $4,809 for two guests sharing a cabin and shoots up to $5,999 if four guests stay.