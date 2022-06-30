Al-piloted Sky Cruise plans to fly 5,000 people in a nuclear-powered ‘Flying Hotel’
Al-piloted Sky Cruise is a concept for a nuclear-powered ‘Flying Hotel’ that is pilotless and can stay aloft for months at a time.
Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stocks, including volatility in the semiconductor industry and Pfizer and Moderna opting to enhance COVID-19 booster shots to provide protection against new subvariants.
Spirit Airlines is once again putting the brakes on voting whether or not to merge with Frontier or JetBlue, while Delta pilots begin protesting as contract negotiations are underway.
Officials are now considering regulating stablecoins using structures other than traditional banks as crypto regulatory proposals continue to evolve.
One of several medical stocks on the IBD 50 list of growth stocks, drug giant AstraZeneca is trying to break out of a new base as the stock market struggles to remain in a confirmed uptrend. The U.K.- based maker of a wide variety of treatments is forming a double-bottom base, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. Its drugs include a Covid vaccine and cancer drugs Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model's latest update pegs gross domestic product for the second quarter at a 1.0% contraction. Here's our take on this and other data this week.
Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger breaks down President Biden's latest comments amid his trip to the Middle East, as he stated he wouldn't speak with the Saudis about increasing oil production.
Disney's board unanimously voted to extend CEO Bob Chapek's contract for three more years, the company announced yesterday. In this important time of growth and transformation, the Board is committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob’s leadership is key to achieving that goal. The extension is Chapek’s chance to prove to the board, Wall Street and subscribers that he is capable of running a streaming business in this unpredictable climate and can overcome all the difficulties the company has been facing, including a stock loss of 38% year to date.
(Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is bracing for a leaner second half of the year, as it copes with macroeconomic pressures and data privacy hits to its ads business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. The company must "prioritize more ruthlessly" and "operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams," Chief Product Officer Chris Cox wrote in the memo, which appeared on the company's internal discussion forum Workplace. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Giant African Land Snail is one of the largest terrestrial gastropods.
As flight disruptions pile up, a travel expert offers tips on what to do if your flight is canceled or delayed.
Analysts and some industry executives don't see a meaningful improvement in conditions before fall, when travel demand tends to slow down. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines Holdings Inc were also down between 4% and 6%, amid a fall in broader U.S. markets on worries that the central bank's determination to tame inflation would hamper global economic growth.
(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian on Thursday apologized for recent flight cancellations and delays, as U.S. lawmakers raised questions about ongoing industry-wide disruptions. Persistent staffing shortages and booming demand have led to frequent flight cancellations by airlines on both sides of the Atlantic, causing chaos for vacationers as the summer season swings into gear. Delta has canceled over 400 flights since Monday - including 89 on Thursday - according to flight-tracking website Flightaware.com, as severe weather exacerbated staff shortages.
The two cruise lines are constantly trying to one-up each other and Royal Caribbean may have just gained a major advantage.
Everything is much more expensive right now because of inflation, so a visit to Disney may not be on your immediate to-do list. For those lucky enough to get a spot on Disney's newest cruise, the Disney Wish, you've likely already shelled out quite a bit to get there, as the prices to climb on board start at $1,751 per person. Disney has been no stranger to pushing the envelope on prices lately, especially with the launch of its notoriously expensive Star Wars hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which costs a total of $4,809 for two guests sharing a cabin and shoots up to $5,999 if four guests stay.
Canada's biggest air carrier, Air Canada, said late Wednesday that it will be forced to make "meaningful" cancellations to flights in July and August -- the first busy summer season since the pandemic -- due to strains in the global aviation industry.
Spirit Airlines shareholders are set to vote Thursday on its planned with Frontier. Are airline stocks buys?
While travel demand has surged, the airline's stock has yet to see a substantial recovery.
Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie tells Yahoo Finance Live his airline is a better fit to merge with suitor Frontier Airlines than JetBlue.
Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park quietly ended its relationship with amusement park operator Cedar Fair L.P. at the end of last year, the Business Journal has learned. Cedar Fair's contract to manage and operate the venue expired at the end of 2021 and the two sides mutually chose not to renew it, Michael Fulcher, the amusement park's marketing director, told the Business Journal. Gilroy Gardens Inc., the nonprofit that owns the park, now manages its own operations, Fulcher said.