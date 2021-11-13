Alex Rodriguez sees ‘slippery slope’ in amateur athletes profiting off of their name

Former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the potential implications of college athletes being paid for their name, image, and likeness.

Video Transcript

ANDY SERWER: I want to ask you about amateur athletes and being able to profit off their name and image and likeness. And a lot of talk about college sports, but you can do it as a high school player. And I'm wondering if this was available to you in high school, would you have taken advantage of this and what do you think? Do you think this is a good thing for young people, bad thing, unknown at this point? What's your take?

ALEX RODRIGUEZ: Andy, this is a tough one for me. It's a little bit of a slippery slope. I think there's not enough information or data out there to really for me to make a decision on it. I'm certainly watching closely. I do think there will be some incredible challenges. How do you differentiate from your top tier, second tier, to the guys and women that are on the bench? How do you differentiate from football to volleyball?

So I'm watching. I'm curious. I have some apprehensions but I'm certainly, like you, just watching. It's the early days so let's see what happens.