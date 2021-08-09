Alibaba fires manager over sexual assault, Jefferies raises salaries, vaccine passports on Norwegian Cruises
Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: Alibaba firing a manager over allegations of sexual assault, Jefferies raising junior banker salaries to $110K, and a federal judge ruling in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line to require vaccination proof Florida.