Alibaba stock, Disney streaming, Yeti earnings: Top stocks
Alibaba (BABA) shares are up about 4 percent as the company's first quarter earnings results showed a rise in revenue and net profit. Yeti (YETI) stock is up about 17 percent as the company's second-quarter earnings beat on the bottom line. Disney (DIS) shares rise as the company announced it will be increasing the prices of its streaming services and cracking down on password sharing. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down some of the trending tickers of the day.