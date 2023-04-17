Alphabet stock declines following Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s warning on AI
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down the decline in stock for Alphabet.
The report, published by the New York Times over the weekend, underscores the growing challenges Google's $162-billion-a-year search engine business face from Bing - a minor player that has risen in prominence recently after the integration of the artificial intelligence tech behind ChatGPT. Google's reaction to the threat was "panic" as the company earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, the report said, citing internal messages.
(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. was headed for its biggest single-day decline in more than two months following a report that Samsung Electronics Co. is considering replacing Google with Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on its devices.Most Read from BloombergBud Light Kicked a Hornet’s Nest and Ran AwayIn Morgan Stanley CEO Race, Wealth Boss Emerges as One to WatchFirst Republic Worked Hard to Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s UndoingFuel That Powers the Global Economy Is Flashing Re
