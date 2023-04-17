Alphabet stock declines following Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s warning on AI

TipRanks

While last year saw a wicked bear market, coupled with high volatility, investors have had an easier time of it so far in 2023. Volatility remains an issue, but it has moderated – and both the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 are up nicely year-to-date. The NASDAQ has gained over 16%, and the S&P is up more than 8%. The Dow is the laggard here, having gained only 2.2% in the same time. It’s a market environment that’s sure to present opportunities for gains – so long as investors can cut through the noise