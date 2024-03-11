Altered Photo of Princess of Wales Sparks Uproar

The Wall Street Journal

The [“Barbenheimer” effect](https://www.wsj.com/articles/barbenheimer-poised-to-deliver-blowout-weekend-at-the-box-office-9feef168) helped revive the magic of moviegoing last summer, powering the domestic box office to its strongest showing since the pandemic. Tonight, “Barbie” and "Oppenheimer" are among the films competing for best picture, a group of movies that collectively grossed $1.09 billion at the domestic box office prior to the January nomination announcement, according to Comscore. “Barbie” was the top-grossing film prior to the nomination announcement, followed by “Oppenheimer”, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things.”