Amazon’s antitrust suit culmination of years of work from FTC’s Khan

Amazon (AMZN) is facing an antitrust lawsuit that may have been years in the making from current FTC Chair Lina Khan. Going as far back as her time in law school, Khan argued that the current antitrust laws don't do enough to police big tech companies, with Amazon as the center of her thesis. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo and Akiko Fujita break down the details of the lawsuit as well as statements from both sides of the case.

