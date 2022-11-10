U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.27
    +148.70 (+3.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,312.82
    +798.88 (+2.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,925.93
    +572.76 (+5.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.27
    +87.87 (+4.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    -0.42 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    +38.30 (+2.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    +0.51 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0150
    +0.0136 (+1.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8570
    -0.2940 (-7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1653
    +0.0292 (+2.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1040
    -4.3060 (-2.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,724.24
    -12.86 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.28
    +37.00 (+9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.19
    +79.94 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Amazon becomes 1st company to lose $1 trillion in market value

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses the stat of the day, showing Amazon is the first public company to shed $1 trillion from its market cap.

