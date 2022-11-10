Amazon becomes 1st company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses the stat of the day, showing Amazon is the first public company to shed $1 trillion from its market cap.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses the stat of the day, showing Amazon is the first public company to shed $1 trillion from its market cap.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]
If you're looking to invest in Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), these are the terms you should get accustomed to hearing frequently as the company focuses on growing its presence across the globe. In an effort to hit $4 billion in annual sales by fiscal 2024, Tilray is looking for ways to quickly expand its top line via partnerships and acquisitions since it isn't likely to reach that target by just growing organically. The company has already partnered with multiple cannabis businesses, and this month, added another to the list: Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF).
Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.
Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.
Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 27.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock got crushed following its third-quarter earnings release on Monday morning. After weighing the reasons to buy and sell, Palantir offers real appeal to a specific type of investor. From a competitive standpoint, Palantir is in an enviable position.
Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...
Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$734.6m (up 311% from 3Q 2021). Net...
Microsoft Corporation's ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to...
Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) already-bad stock performance in 2022 just got worse. Qualcomm's growth is taking a breather after the surge it experienced over the last few years, and many investors concluded shares aren't worth owning right now. When Qualcomm gave its last earnings update on Nov. 2, the weak smartphone market was no grand revelation.
Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.
E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.
The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.
Thank you, and welcome to Unity's third quarter 2022 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by John Riccitiello, our CEO, president, and chairman; and by Luis Visoso, our CFO. Now, before we begin, I want to note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including statements about goals, business outlook, industry trends, market opportunities, expectations for future financial performance, and similar items, all of which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.
In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]