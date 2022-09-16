U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.34
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.70
    +7.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.33 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,726.08
    -109.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Amazon debuts NFL Thursday Night Football stream without issue

Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of Thursday Night Football on Amazon.

