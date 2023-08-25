Amazon, Disney discussing ESPN streaming deal: Report

Amazon (AMZN) and Disney (DIS) are in early talks about a potential ESPN streaming partnership, according to a report from the Information. Axios Media Deals Reporter Tim Baysinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what this means for the sports streaming landscape.

As customers continue cutting the chord and moving to streaming services, "it makes sense that sports is moving over" as well, Baysinger says. "In terms of how to figure out the future of ESPN, I mean, Disney has been very open that they are looking for some kind of strategic partner," Baysinger says. Baysinger explains that Disney has "held talks with multiple different companies" including the NBA, NFL, and MLB, "so they’re clearly looking far and wide for someone to help them with this full-streaming version of ESPN."

Baysinger notes that "a full-streaming version of ESPN is going to be easily the most expensive, you know, streaming service on the market." "Sports rights are not cheap, they’re only going to get more expensive" and with ESPN’s sports deals, "their costs are only going up," Baysinger says.