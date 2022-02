Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

MarketWatch

Shares of Cedar Fun L.P. rocketed 14.7% toward a more-than two-year high in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the amusement park operator confirmed that it had received an unsolicited buyout bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. . The company did not disclose terms of the bid, but Bloomberg, which first reported the on the bid, indicated it was for around $3.4 billion. Trading volume spiked to 4.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of around 309,000 shares. At the current stock pri