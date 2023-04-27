Amazon Earnings: Economic uncertainty ‘loomed large’

Amazon reported a beat on the top and bottom line in its first quarter earnings release, but the call didn’t reflect the company’s victory. Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo gave their vibe check for Amazon’s (AMZN) earnings call.

Rachelle felt optimistic about the call, giving it a 4 out of 5 saying that even with macroeconomic uncertainty, Amazon is still “well positioned.” Brad, however, gave the call a 3 out of 5. He felt CEO Andy Jassy and his team weren’t as upbeat as he expected.

Brad and Rachelle’s biggest takeaway: concern about the economy sucked the energy out of the impressive first quarter results.

00:00:04 Rachelle’s vibe

00:00:24 Brad’s vibe