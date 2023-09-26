Amazon, Etsy fall; Fisker, Rivian jump: Trending tickers

Amazon (AMZN) stock fell today after the Federal Trade Commission filed an anti-trust lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing online marketplace services. Meanwhile, electric vehicle makers Fisker (FSR) and Rivian (RIVN) saw their shares rise. Fisker's stock is up on the company's announcement that it expects to deliver 300 vehicles daily. Rivian shares gained after a Baird analyst called the stock a "fresh pick." Etsy's (ETSY) shares declined after Evercore lowered its price target on the stock from $105 to $85 per share, although Evercore maintained an "Outperform" rating overall.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman discusses today's trending tickers.

